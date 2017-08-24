MIAMI LAKES, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Asana Medical, Inc., ("Asana," the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company that is developing a novel treatment for Inflammatory Bowel Disease ("IBD"), including Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, is pleased to announce that Dr. Susan G. Manella has accepted the Company's offer to join its Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Manella will assume the board's leadership role in managing information flow and liaising between management and medical doctors.

"Inflammatory Bowel Disease such as Crohn's and Ulcerative Colitis are socially and physically debilitating diseases. Through relationships in my practice and personal life, I have an intimate understanding of the tremendous challenges and frustrations that sufferers of IBD are faced with every day, and it is far too often that we see life-changing surgery as the eventual resolution.

"I am very encouraged with the progress Asana has achieved in developing a potential solution that addresses the repairing of damaged tissue, rather than offering just another protracted management system. I am looking forward to assisting the executive and medical teams at Asana in their devoted commitment to provide a drug-free, non-surgical solution for sufferers of IBD," added Dr. Manella.

"We are honored with our relationship with Dr. Manella, and look forward to her continuing professional insights and contributions," stated Dr. Christine V. Sapan, CEO of Asana Medical, Inc.

Dr. Manella is currently a family practice physician and president of the Manella Family Practice, LLC in Pembroke Pines, FL. From May 1993 through November 2010, Dr. Manella was a family practice physician with the University Heart Institute, the Family Health Place at Weston, and at University Medical Associates, respectively. Dr. Manella's current Academic Appointments include Program Director, Family Practice and Director of Medical Education at the Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus, Regional Dean at Lake Erie Regional College of Osteopathic Medicine at Bradenton Campus, and Associate Clinical Professional, Family Practice at Nova Southeastern University.

In addition to serving on Asana's Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Manella is also affiliated with Memorial Hospital, Miramar, FL., Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines, FL. and is a member of the following organizations: American Osteopathic Association, American College of Osteopathic Family Practice, Florida Osteopathic Medical Association, Broward County Osteopathic Medical Association, Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association, and the Broward County Medical Association. Dr. Manella also held these previous positions: member of the Board of Trustees for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, president of the Weston Jewish Federation, Woman's Division, board member of the Jewish Federation, Woman's Division, and vice president of B'nai Aviv Synagogue.

Dr. Manella received her doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, interned at Sun Coast Hospital in Largo, Florida and completed her residency, Family Practice at Nova Southeastern University (formerly Southeastern Hospital) in North Miami Beach, Florida.

ABOUT ASANA MEDICAL, INC.

Asana Medical, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company developing tissue engineered therapies for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). The Company's lead therapy, a novel application of a proven technology, will be a first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from Ulcerative Colitis. This therapy will be positioned to compete in a multi-billion-dollar market dominated by biologic and drug therapies that can have significant side effects. Additionally, 20-30% of patients do not benefit from these therapies and have no alternative except colon removal surgery. Asana has an experienced management team, strong patent protection, world-class advisors in business and medicine, and compelling preclinical proof-of-concept data. For more information, visit www.asanamedical.com.

