sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.08.2017 | 19:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global $9.25 Billion Microspheres Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2016 & 2017-2025

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Microspheres Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Microspheres Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $9.25 billion by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing need for advanced drug delivery systems and drug carriers, increasing necessity for energy efficiency for humans, and need for reducing environmental impact on human activities.

Based on raw material the market is categorized into ceramic microspheres, polymer microspheres, glass microspheres, fly ash microspheres, metallic microspheres and other microspheres.

By product type the market is segmented by hollow microspheres and solid microspheres. Depending on application the market is classified into medical technology, automotive, cosmetics & personal care, construction & composites, oil & gas, life science & biotechnology, paints & coatings, aerospace and other applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Microspheres Market, By Raw Material
4.1 Ceramic Microspheres
4.2 Polymer Microspheres
4.3 Glass Microspheres
4.4 Fly ASH Microspheres
4.5 Metallic Microspheres
4.6 Other Microspheres

5 Microspheres Market, By Product Type
5.1 Hollow Microspheres
5.2 Solid Microspheres

6 Microspheres Market, By Application
6.1 Medical technology
6.2 Automotive
6.3 Cosmetics & personal care
6.4 Construction & Composites
6.5 Oil & gas
6.6 Life Science & Biotechnology
6.7 Paints & Coatings
6.8 Aerospace
6.9 Other Applications

7 Microspheres Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

  • Advanced Polymers International Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Asia Pacific Microspheres
  • Bangs Laboratories Inc.
  • Ceno Technologies
  • Chase Corporation
  • Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd
  • Luminex Corporation
  • Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd
  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc
  • Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere Plant Co., Ltd
  • Omya AG
  • Petra India Group
  • Polysciences Inc.
  • Potters Industries
  • Qingdao Eastchem Inc.
  • Reslab Microfiller
  • Sigmund Lindner
  • Sphertotech Inc.
  • The Kish Compmay, Inc.
  • Trelleborg AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rgklpv/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire