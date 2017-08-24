CORONA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Saleen Automotive (OTCQB: SLNN) announces that Steve Saleen will appear at Mustang Week in in Myrtle Beach, NC. The event will take place Tuesday until Saturday, September 5-9, 2017. Saleen will participate in various Mustang Week events, displaying their newest Saleen Mustangs. As an additional bonus, on Friday, Steve and his team will be located at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center where Steve will be signing autographs. On Friday evening, Steve will award the special Saleen awards.

If you haven't joined Team Saleen, now would be a great time to do so, as Team Saleen will be hosting a meet and greet FOR TEAM SALEEN MEMBERS ONLY on Friday night.

Although pre-registration for Mustang Week is already closed, spectators are always welcome. The only fee for spectators is parking, which is a minimal $5 per car. For those pre-registered, check-in will be held 8:30-11:00a.m. Judging begins immediately after 11a.m.

Come on out and meet Steve Saleen and the Saleen gang, get an autograph from Steve, and view Saleen Automotive's latest introduction of spectacular Mustangs.

SALEEN'S NEWEST AUTHORIZED DEALER - TASCA FORD

On Saturday, September 9, 2017, Steve Saleen will be at Tasca Ford in Cranston, Rhode Island. Tasca Ford, the newest Authorized Saleen Dealer, will be hosting its 20th Annual Tasca Ford Mustang Show. The show hours are 10a.m. until 3p.m. and will feature live music, Carl Tasca Sr.'s world's fastest Cobra Jet, Bob Tasca III will start up his TascaParts.com Nitro Funny Car, and a giant BBQ.

Always the highlight at the Tasca Show is the autograph session. This year, Steve Saleen will join Bob Tasca III, Carl Tasca Sr., and Roy Hill at the autograph table.

Donation for admission is two canned goods to support the RI Community Food Bank (additional $20 if you participate in the car show). To register a vehicle for the show, please call 401.681.1236.

Don't miss out on meeting Steve Saleen as he welcomes Tasca Ford as the newest Saleen Authorized Dealer.

About Saleen Automotive, Inc.

Saleen® is an American specialty manufacturer of high-performance vehicles, technical performance parts, lifestyle accessories, and apparel. Founder Steve Saleen has continually set the bar for automotive design and performance engineering in both street and racing applications. Saleen® plans to utilize its existing strategic partnerships and dealer network to refine its design and engineering prowess, continue development of emerging automotive technologies, and expand its presence nationwide with a combination of automotive retail services, aftermarket parts, and new vehicle sales to build significant long-term value. Learn more at www.saleen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Saleen Automotive's products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Saleen Automotive's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding product offerings and marketing. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Saleen Automotive, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Saleen Automotive undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

