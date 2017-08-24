Technavio's latest report on the global smart smoke detector marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005091/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global smart smoke detector market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the market growth are the increasing number of smart homes, buildings, and workplaces as well as legislations that mandate the installation of smart smoke detectors in residential and commercial places. There has been a widespread adoption of smoke detectors over the past four decades.

Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on computing devices sector, says, "Smart smoke detectors are relatively more efficient in terms of delivering functions compared with traditional smoke detectors. Smart smoke detectors help in the prevention of mishaps, assist during mishaps, and can also maintain logs for statistical purposes, which traditional smoke detectors are not capable of doing."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global smart smoke detector marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Manufacture of smart smoke detectors with enhanced functionalities

Constant connectivity of smart smoke detectors

Introduction of smart smoke detectors that issue natural disaster alerts

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Manufacture of smart smoke detectors with enhanced functionalities

Apart from detecting smoke caused by fires, the latest smart smoke detectors can deliver enhanced functionalities. Smart smoke detectors can collect and analyze data based on various parameters, including smoke, humidity, temperature, activity, light, and carbon monoxide levels. They can analyze data and issue homeowners a warning in the form of a full-scale siren shriek.

"Detectors would be capable of using the improved Internet connectivity because of the increased sharing among users. For instance, OpenWireless.org is a cyber activist group seeking to improve Internet connectivity and access by encouraging sharing among users. Various software is being developed to convert a wireless router of a mobile phone into a wireless access point," according to Chetan

Constant connectivity of smart smoke detectors

IoT is one of the factors that is driving the growth of smart devices. However, smart smoke detectors face an issue in case of power failures. While most of the smart smoke detectors are equipped with lithium batteries, Internet modems and Wi-Fi routers generally do not have a power backup. Without the Internet, the features of smart smoke detectors are arrested. However, in the coming days, the market is expected to witness the development of smoke detectors that can transmit data using radio signals, thus remaining connected even in case of power failures.

Introduction of smart smoke detectors that issue natural disaster alerts

Smart smoke detectors inform residents about potential weather dangers based on the data collected. The detectors are capable of bundling with RF-capturing devices and taking note of alerts from reliable frequencies, such as the NOAA. This keeps the residents always informed in case of any emergency, even if the power, phone service, and the Internet are knocked out.

Smoke detectors are combined with very high-frequency FM radio, which receives weather broadcasts and alerts during disasters from the NOAA. Such devices are of extreme importance in areas where severe thunderstorms and tornadoes occur. For instance, Halo Smart Labs markets and sells a smoke detector called Halo+ that can issue weather alerts because of the integration of a customizable NOAA radio with the product.

The key vendors are as follows:

Birdi

BRK Brands

Nest Labs

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market 2017-2021

Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market 2017-2021

Global RFID Printer Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005091/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com