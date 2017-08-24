The "Analyzing Generics Market in Germany 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Analyzing Generics Market in Germany 2017 a comprehensive coverage of the German generic drugs market. Beginning with a sectional description on the global generic industry, the report looks at an overview of the industry, an analysis of the market volume and value, industry segmentation and an industry forecast.

Germany has a historical reputation as being a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry, being the headquarters of many global stalwarts such as Bayer, BASF, STADA, etc. The German pharmaceutical industry enjoys stability and therefore, it comes as no surprise that the generic drugs sector in Germany has also had a stable growth in recent years. Generic medicines contribute significantly to the German drug supply and the government has been making all efforts to further boost this sector with attractive pricing and innovations. In fact, in 2015, the volume share of generic drugs in Germany was over 75%, much higher than the share in European countries.

In 2016, the German generics sector comfortably crossed revenues of USD 8 billion and is expected to reach a value of nearly USD 9.5 billion by the end of 2021. As many generic drugs come off patent, the German generic industry is poised to take advantage of this situation and post further growth in coming years.

Analysis of the major industry players in the German generics market are analyzed through an analysis of their business segments, a financial analysis and a SWOT analysis. Players analyzed include STADA, Mylan, Sandoz International, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and others.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Analyzing the Global Generics Industry

C. Generics Industry in Europe

D. Generics Industry in Germany

E. Generics Industry in Germany: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

F. Pricing Reimbursement in Germany

G. Major Industry Players

Allergan Plc

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

Mylan N.V.

Sandoz International GmbH

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

