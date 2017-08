WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) have moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday, surging up by 14.8 percent. Earlier in the session, Abercrombie & Fitch reached its best intraday level in well over a month.



The jump by Abercrombie & Fitch comes after the apparel retailer reported a much narrower than expected second quarter loss on better than expected sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX