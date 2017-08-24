Global $83.41 Billion Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, 2025

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $83.41 billion by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include surging demand for ceramic sanitary ware in Southeast Asian countries, government initiatives for promoting environmental sanitation across regions and innovations in the production of ceramic sanitary ware.



Scope of the Report



Based on application the market is categorized into residential and commercial.

Furthermore, residential divided into Multifamily and Single Family.



Commercial is categorized into institutional and retail, office, industrial and hospitality.

By product, market is segregated into toilet sinks/water closets, wash basin, cisterns, shower plates, bathroom furniture accessories, bidets, urinals and other products. Toilet sinks/water closets segment is further sub segmented into wall hung closets, two piece, European water closets (EWC), one piece and others toilet sinks/water closets.



Wash basin is further sub segmented into under counter basins, semi counter basins, counter top basins, wall mounting basins, pedestal basins, over counter basins, table top and corner.



Cisterns are categorized into high level cistern, close coupled cistern and low level cistern.



Bidets divided into rim-supply bidet and over-rim-supply bidet.

Based on technology the market is categorized into pressure casting, isostatic casting, slip casting and tape casting.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, By Application



5 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, By Product



6 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, By Technology



7 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



RAK Ceramics

Villeroy & Boch

Kohler Co.

Ideal Standard International S.A.

LIXIL Corporation

Roca Group

HSIL Ltd

Duratex S.A.

Lecico Bathrooms

Jaquar

Eagle Ceramics Ltd.

Shanghai Acquacubic Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd.

Coto Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

Sanyo Ceramics

Devon & Devon

Saudi Ceramics

Cera Sanitary Ware Ltd.

