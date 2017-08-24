

Elderstreet VCT plc Dividend Declaration 24 August 2017



The Company announces that it has declared an interim dividend of 1.5p per share to be paid on 29 September 2017 to Shareholders on the register at 8 September 2017.



The Company usually pays its interim dividend in December each year, however, in recent months, the Company has benefited from a number of investment realisations. As a result, the Board has decided to bring forward the payment of the interim dividend rather than retain the funds in the Company until the usual payment date. The Board expects that the interim dividend will revert to being paid in December in future years.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Elderstreet VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



0286714R18



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX