

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending lower over the past several weeks, shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) have shown a strong move back to the upside during trading on Thursday. Beacon is currently up by 10.8 percent, bouncing off its lowest closing level in eleven months.



The rebound by Beacon comes after the roofing products distributor announced an agreement to acquire the U.S. distribution business of Irish building materials maker CRH for $2.63 billion in cash.



