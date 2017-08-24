sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,384 Euro		+0,001
+0,26 %
WKN: A1420K ISIN: CA87973V2003 Ticker-Symbol: SQ82 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELSON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELSON RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELSON RESOURCES INC
TELSON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELSON RESOURCES INC0,384+0,26 %