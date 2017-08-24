Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2017) - Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U3), is pleased to be moving ahead with its name change to "Jaxon Mining Inc." and share split on the basis of 1.25 new common shares for every existing common share, as announced on August 10, 2017. Outstanding stock options and warrants will be adjusted on the basis of the same ratio. The Company has filed documentation with the TSX Venture Exchange and expects to make the name change and share split effective around the middle of next week.

The Company will make a further announcement once the effective date is confirmed with the TSXV, along with further details for transmittal of the old shares with Computershare, the Company's transfer agent.

About Jaxon

Jaxon is a base and precious metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The company is currently focused on advancing its Hazelton Project in north-central British Columbia and the Wishbone/Foremore property in BC's Golden Triangle.

