Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced digital component solutions, today announced the launch of the "Q-series," a new line-up of LED linear modules for use in premium indoor luminaire applications where an exceptionally high level of light efficacy* is required.

The Q-series features 200 lumens per watt (lm/W) of light efficacy, which is the highest efficacy level among current LED linear modules. The new modules are the first to incorporate the LM301B, Samsung's recently announced mid-power LED package.

This allows LED lighting fixtures using the new modules to reach more than 150lm/W, enabled through an optical efficiency level of approximately 86 percent and LED driver efficiency of about 88 percent. The Q-series' performance levels are ideally suited to meet DLC** Premium technical standards, which require higher efficacy and lumen maintenance specifications than the DLC Standard classification.

The new Q-series modules come in one-, two- and four-foot sizes, and can be combined linearly to achieve any desired length. There are two sets of modules: Q-series modules for the North American market are UL certified, while those for the European market have CE certification.

With the addition of the premium Q-series line-up, Samsung now offers five families of LED lighting modules (Q-, H-, M-, S- and V-series) to meet most indoor LED lighting needs. The Q-series has the same form factor as Samsung's other modules for easy retrofitting with existing LED luminaires and is now available through Samsung's worldwide LED sales network.

Samsung's Q-series line-up includes:

(@ tp 40 ºC, 4000K) Region Type Model Luminous Flux Efficacy Conditions US 4 ft. LT-QB22A 4,000 lm 203 lm/W 450 mA, 43.8 V 2 ft. LT-Q562A 2,000 lm 450 mA, 21.9 V 1 ft. LT-Q282A 1,000 lm 450 mA, 11.0 V Europe 2 ft. LT-Q562B 2,000 lm 180 mA, 54.8 V 1 ft. LT-Q282B 1,000 lm 180 mA, 27.4 V

Editorial Note 1: Generally speaking, the higher the light efficacy, the greater the energy efficiency

** Editorial Note 2: DLC (DesignLights Consortium®) establishes technical specifications which are widely recognized in North America as a preferred means of evaluating LED lighting products in terms of performance and quality.

