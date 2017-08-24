Global Automation Solutions Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Driven by the Increasing Adoption of the Internet-of-Things

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the prominent trends that the Global Automation Solutions market is witnessing are the increasing adoption of the internet-of-things (IoT), expansion of electricity infrastructure in emerging nations, government regulations and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on product, the automation solutions market is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS) and manufacturing execution systems (MES).

Increasing adoption of the Internet-of-Things (IoT).



Expansion of electricity infrastructure in emerging nations.



Government regulations.



Koyo Electronics

IDEC

Honeywell International Inc.

Hitachi

General Electric Co.

FANUC

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Group

Yokogawa Electric Co.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Parsec Automation

Omron Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Co.

Grid Solutions

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Automation Solutions Market, By Product



5 Automation Solutions Market, By Geography



6 Key Player Activities

7 Leading Companies



