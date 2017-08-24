Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal swim and multisport watch marketreport. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005087/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global swim and multisport watch market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In 2016, the Americas dominated the global swim and multisport market, accounting for most of the market revenue. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Recently, health-consciousness among consumers has increased. This is driving the demand for swim and multisport watches. Swimming is quickly growing popular as a healthy exercise and as a fitness regime. Multisport watches track indoor and outdoor running, walking and cycling, and supports daily activities.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global swim and multisport watch market is highly competitive because of the presence of several players. Vendors operating in this space compete on different factors like price, quality, brand, and variety. Different companies focus on different strategies to increase their shares in the global swim and multisport watch market.

"The expansion of product lines with innovative new launches is one such strategy, which will provide opportunities to the leading players to maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period. Compact and advanced product developments are the major strategies, which the companies have adopted from the last four to five years," says Narendra Nandaigari, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio.

The availability of many devices in the global swim and multisport watch market complicates the decision-making process for the consumers. To survive and succeed in a competitive environment, distinguishing their products and services through a clear and unique value proposition becomes imperative for the suppliers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five swim and multisport watch market vendors

Garmin

Garmin designs, manufactures, and sells hand-held, portable, and fixed-mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, and information products. The various sectors that the company caters to are the automotive/mobile, outdoor, fitness, marine, and general aviation markets. Its principal subsidiaries are in the US, Taiwan, and the UK.

SUUNTO

SUUNTO designs, manufactures, and sells sports watches, dive computers, compasses, and precision instruments. The products of the company are sold in over 100 countries. It is a subsidiary of Amer Sports.

Swimovate

Swimovate is a manufacturer of swimming gadgets. The gadgets of the company include swimming watches and computers that help in counting laps, strokes per lap, calorie count, and efficiency index of the swimmers.

CASIO COMPUTER

CASIO COMPUTER manufactures and sells electronic products including watches, wrist devices, electronic dictionaries, clocks, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, and digital cameras. It manufactures handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, office computers, page printers, and data projectors.

Timex Group

The companies of Timex Group produce watches under various well-known brands including Timex, Timex Expedition, Timex Ironman, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus, and Opex.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Personal Protective Equipment Market in India 2017-2021

Air Conditioning Market in India 2017-2021

Global Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005087/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com