

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Non-profit organization Truth in Advertising Inc., has filed a complaint against Gwyneth Patrow's lifestyle site Goop, accusing the company to use 'unsubstantiated' and therefore deceptive, health and disease-treatment claims to market many of its products.



Truth in Advertising has sent the complaint to two California district attorneys-- Francisca Allen, Deputy District Attorney of Santa Clara County and Douglas Allen Assistant, District Attorney of Santa Cruz.



Truth in Advertising claims that in the investigation of Goop it found 'that the company claims either expressly or implicitly, that its products - or third-party products that it promotes - can treat, cure, prevent, alleviate the symptoms of, or reduce the risk of developing a number of ailments, ranging from depression, anxiety, and insomnia, to infertility, uterine prolapse, and arthritis.'



However, Goop does not possess the competent and reliable scientific evidence required by law to make such claims.



Truth in Advertising has urged the AG offices to 'commence an investigation into the marketing claims being made by Goop and take appropriate enforcement action.'



