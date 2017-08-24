

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite frequent attacks by President Donald Trump, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., indicated Thursday he remains willing to work with the president.



Flake said in an interview on Fox News that he agrees with a lot of Trump's agenda, including the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and his plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico.



However, Flake also cited areas of disagreement with Trump, specifically pointing to the president's positions on trade.



'I want to work with the president when I think that he's right, and I'll challenge him when I think that he's wrong,' Flake said.



Flake also said he was 'glad' that Trump visited his state on Tuesday even though the president attacked the Arizona senator during a rally in Phoenix.



'I was glad that the president came to Arizona, in particular his visit down to Yuma on the border,' Flake said. 'I think the president and all of us share the same goal to have a secure border.'



Flake's comments to Fox News come even though he suggested in a separate interview with Georgia Public Broadcasting on Wednesday that Trump may be inviting a primary challenge in 2020.



Asked whether Trump could face a primary challenge in the next presidential election, Flake suggested Trump could govern in a way that it could be avoided.



'But, I think that the way that -- the direction he's headed right now, just kind of drilling down on the base rather than trying to expand the base -- I think he's inviting one,' Flake said.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX