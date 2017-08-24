TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX VENTURE: UHO) (FRANKFURT: A118VK) (the "Corporation") announces the resignation of Mr. Alec Robinson, as a director of the Corporation, so as to allow the Corporation to comply with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), which requires that at least 25% of the directors of the Corporation be Canadian residents.

Mr. Robinson has elected to remain with the Corporation in an advisory role. His extensive experience encompassing many senior level executive positions with both a major oil company and several junior exploration companies has and will continue to greatly benefit the Corporation.

"Alec, in the short time that he has been on the Board, has made several significant contributions to the Corporation and we would look forward to his continuing in an advisory role and possibly coming back to the Board in the near future," said Timothy Turner, CEO of the Corporation.

