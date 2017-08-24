Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Rising Government Initiatives in the IPTV CDN Market

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 35.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $56,958.52 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emergence of mobile CDN, increase in internet users and increase in government initiatives in IPTV CDN market.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Key Trends:



Emergence of Mobile CDN



Increase in Internet Users



Rising government initiatives in IPTV CDN Market

Companies Mentioned



AT&T

ZTE Corporation

Verizon

Orange S.A.

Limelight Networks.

Level 3 Communications, LLC.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ericsson

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market, By Service



5 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market , By Vertical



6 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market, By End User



7 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market, By Content Type



8 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market, By Service Provider Type



9 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8xqkc4/global_internet

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716