ARNC, ARNC-P, ARNC-PB EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Class Actions Involving Arconic Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 11, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class action lawsuits have been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors (1) who purchased Arconic Inc. ("Arconic") (NYSE: ARNC, NYSE American: ARNC-P, NYSE: ARNC-PB) between November 4, 2013 and June 26, 2017 and/or (2) who purchased Arconic Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/10th interest in a share of 5.375% Class B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series 1, pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Arconic's initial public offering on September 18, 2014.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/arconic-inc?wire=1.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Arconic knowingly supplied its highly flammable Reynobond PE (polyethylene) cladding panels for use in construction; (ii) the foregoing conduct significantly increased the risk of property damage, injury and/or death in buildings constructed with Arconic's Reynobond PE panels; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Arconic's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On June 26, 2017, Arconic issued a press release announcing it would discontinue global sales of Reynobond PE for use in high-rise buildings after the material was suspected to have contributed to the spread of the deadly fire at the Grenfell Tower apartment complex in London.

If you suffered a loss in Arconic, you have until September 11, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

