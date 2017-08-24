Technavio's latest report on the global urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

UTI is one of the most common forms of infectious disease affecting a large number of people across the globe. The disease is more likely to affect women and is less common in men. This is due to the difference in the anatomical structure of male and female urinary tracts. Uncomplicated UTI is the more common form of the disease whereas, uncomplicated cystitis is one of the most common types of uncomplicated UTI affecting women globally. APAC is expected to be both dominating and the fastest growing region of the global UTI treatment market.

The top three emerging trends driving the global UTI treatment market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Growing awareness of controlled usage of antibiotics

Rising R&D for effective treatment against superbugs/MDR microorganisms

Advent of new therapies for UTI treatment

Growing awareness of controlled usage of antibiotics

"Antibiotic resistance is one of the major problem being faced by the medical world today. Antibiotic resistance can be defined as a term when a microorganism changes itself and remains no longer sensitive to that particular antibiotic. In this condition, the antibiotic is no longer capable of killing or inhibiting the growth of the bacteria," says Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on men's health, women's health, and genitourinary.

Antibiotic resistance leads to various other problems such as longer treatment regimens, longer hospitalizations, and increased side effects. This leads to the enormous burden on the healthcare system in terms of using significant economic and human resources.

Rising R&D for effective treatment against superbugs/MDR microorganisms

"The development of MDR microorganism is a huge challenge for the infectious disease industry, hospital-acquired UTI being on the major cases among them. Infections due to new species of microorganisms, which are also called as superbugs, are resistant to most of the available treatments," adds Sapna.

These MDR microorganisms have a mortality rate of 25%-60%. This is a huge concern for the healthcare providers across the globe. For instance, researchers at Queen's University Belfast, Ireland, have been studying the factors responsible for superbug being resistant to the first line of treatment. This, in turn, has opened the opportunities to understand and develop a potential treatment to fight against the killer infectious diseases.

Advent of new therapies for UTI treatment

R&D activities for UTI treatment have led to the advent of new therapies, which may change the market dynamics during the coming times. Some of the new combination therapies, which are under study or clinical trial, may prove beneficial for the UTI treatment, especially those caused by the MDR bacteria.

New therapies are expected for several other complications and symptoms of UTI such as drugs targeting bacterial adhesion, drugs against bacterial toxins, and proteases vaccines against siderophores. Thus, all these new therapies that are expected to launch in the forecast period will drive the market growth.

