NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- C-Suite Radio, the premier source for the world's leading business podcasts for c-suite leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs, is announcing a pair of shows being added to their robust lineup. "What's Next!" is hosted by Global Growth and Innovation Evangelist Tiffani Bova, and "The J-Pop Exchange" is hosted by on-air radio personality, Sean Robbins (SeanBird).

"What's Next!" hosted by Tiffani Bova, focuses around one objective -- what's next for companies and individuals as they look to innovate and grow. The goal of the podcast is to make the audience think and keep them focused on what's coming next, always being a step ahead and ready to leap into action.

Tiffani has been recognized as one of the most powerful and influential women in California by the National Diversity Council, one of the top 50 marketing thought leaders by Brand Quarterly Magazine and Inc. Magazine's 37 sales experts you need to follow on Twitter.

"The J-Pop Exchange," hosted by Sean Robbins (SeanBird), gives a platform to professionals involved in the music business and media production in Japan, by introducing the work of performing artists, musicians and composers. The emphasis of the show is the "exchange" aspect, highlighting the influence of music across borders. The show aims to provide insights on the creative process by offering practical solutions in a world of deadlines and budget management.

"As an entrepreneur myself, I'm always looking for what's next and what's going to help my business grow," said C-Suite Network Chairman Jeffrey Hayzlett. "Opening yourself to new concepts and thinking outside the box are key components to success in my book. "J-Pop Exchange" and "What's Next!" I think achieve that."

About C-Suite Radio

C-Suite Radio is the premier source of the world's leading business podcasts for C-Suite leaders and business executives, featuring shows covering a range of topics, including sales, marketing, leadership, social media, finance, and management. C-Suite radio features premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance readers' personal and professional lives. Visit C-Suite Radio online and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.