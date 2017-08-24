Global Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Increase Ownership of Companion Animals & Increasing Animal Medical Expenses

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $46.91 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase ownership of companion animals and increasing animal medical expenses.

Based on animal type the market is categorized into pigs, sheep, companion animals, poultry and cattle. Furthermore, companion animals divided into cats, dogs and other companion animals. Depending on the product the market is segmented by animal therapeutics products and animal diagnostics products. Animal therapeutics products divided into anesthetics, anti-parasitic drugs and antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs and other drugs. Animal diagnostics products divided into consumables and instruments.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Trends:



Increase ownership of companion animals



Increasing animal medical expenses



Recent technological developments in animal therapeutics and diagnostics

Companies Mentioned



Boehringer, Ingelheim GmbH

Ceva Santé Animale

Nutreco N.V.

Ceva Santé Animale

Bayer AG

Merck & Co.

Sanofi S.A.

Virbac S.A.

Zoetis Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market, By Animal Type



5 Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market, By Product



6 Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t5xl69/global_animal

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716