

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A substantial majority of American voters disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Thursday.



The Quinnipiac poll found that 83 percent of voters disapprove of Congress' job performance, while just 10 percent approve.



Seventy-four percent of Republicans disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job despite the GOP controlling both the House and Senate. Eighty-nine percent of Democrats and 86 percent of independents also disapprove.



The low approval numbers for Congress come as American voters are concerned about the widening partisan divide between Republicans and Democrats.



The poll found that 40 percent of voters, including 41 percent of independents, think the Republican Party is moving too far to the right.



Fifteen percent of voters said the GOP is moving too far to the left, while 39 percent said it is not moving too far in either direction.



Meanwhile, 41 percent of voters, including 42 percent of independents, said the Democratic Party is moving too far to the left.



Seven percent said the Democratic Party is moving too far to the right, and 46 percent said it is not moving too far in either direction.



'A great divide becomes a chasm as voters watch the two major parties drift further apart,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. 'And it is reflected in the fact that half of all voters are very dissatisfied with the way things are going in the nation today.'



Fifty percent of voters are 'very dissatisfied' with the way things are going in the nation, while 27 percent are 'somewhat dissatisfied,' 19 percent are 'somewhat satisfied' and just 3 percent are 'very satisfied.'



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,514 voters was conducted August 17th through 22nd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX