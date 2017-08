WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the upside, shares of Tiffany (TIF) have turned lower over the course of the trading session on Thursday. Tiffany is currently down by 1.7 percent after jumping as much as 4.3 percent.



The downturn by Tiffany comes even though the luxury goods retailer reported better than expected second quarter results. Traders may have been spooked by a bigger than expected drop in same-store sales.



