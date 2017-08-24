Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By Product Type, Manufacturing Technology, Application & Geography

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $119.15 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand from healthcare industry, increasing market for renewable materials, and recent advancements in Polyhydroxyalkanoate manufacturing technologies.

Based on product type the market is categorized into PHA Terpolymers, PHA Monomers, and PHA Co-Polymers. Furthermore, PHA Terpolymers is divided into P (3hb-Co-3hv-Co-4hb) and Other PHA Terpolymers. PHA Monomers is separated into polyhydroxyvalerate, polyhydroxybutyrate, and other pha monomers. PHA Co-Polymers is bifurcated by P (3hb-Co-3hv), P (4hb-Co-3hb), and Other PHA Co-Polymers.



By manufacturing technology the market is segmented by enzymatic catalysis, bacterial fermentation, and biosynthesis.



Depending on the application the market is classified into biomedical, agriculture, food services, packaging, and other applications. Further, biomedical is categorized into drug release, sutures, and other biomedical applications. Agriculture is divided into plant pots, mulch films, and other agriculture applications. Food Service is segmented by trays, cups and other food service applications. Packaging segment is categorized into flexible packaging, rigid packaging, and other packaging applications. Other applications are classified into automotive, chemical, cosmetics and personal care, energy, and textile.



Key Trends:



Growing demand from healthcare industry

Increasing market for renewable materials

Recent advancements in polyhydroxyalkanoate manufacturing technologies

Companies Mentioned



Biomatera

Biomer

Bio-On SRL

Bluepha Co., Ltd.

Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.

Dayglo Color Corp.

Kaneka Corporation

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc.

Metabolix, Inc.

Newlight Technologies, LLC

PHB Industrial S.A.

Polyferm Canada, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Tepha, Inc.

Tianan Biologic Materials Co., Ltd,

Tianjin Greenbio Materials Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market, By Product Type



5 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market, By Manufacturing Technology



6 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market, By Application



7 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



