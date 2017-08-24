Global Discovery Stage Partnering Deals and Agreements Analysis Report 2010-2017

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2010- 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how, why and on what terms companies enter discovery stage partnering deals. These deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors product or technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all discovery stage partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including over 3,000 links to online deal records of actual discovery partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.
Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2010-2017 include:
- Trends in discovery stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of discovery stage deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life discovery stage deals
- Access to over 3,000 discovery stage deals
- The leading discovery stage deals by value since 2010
- Most active discovery stage dealmakers since 2010
- The leading discovery stage partnering 2010
The available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal type
- Specific therapy target
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner at discovery stage?
Chapter 3 - Discovery stage deal strategies and structure
Chapter 4 - Discovery stage partnering payment strategies
Chapter 5 - Trends in discovery stage deal making
Chapter 6 - Payment terms for discovery stage partnering
Chapter 7 - Leading discovery stage deals
Chapter 8 - Top 50 most active discovery stage dealmakers
Chapter 9 - Discovery stage partnering contracts directory
Chapter 10 - Discovery stage deal making by development stage
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6wlg8q/global_discovery
