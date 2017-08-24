Global Discovery Stage Partnering Deals and Agreements Analysis Report 2010-2017

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2010- 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how, why and on what terms companies enter discovery stage partnering deals. These deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors product or technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all discovery stage partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including over 3,000 links to online deal records of actual discovery partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2010-2017 include:



Trends in discovery stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of discovery stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life discovery stage deals

Access to over 3,000 discovery stage deals

The leading discovery stage deals by value since 2010

Most active discovery stage dealmakers since 2010

The leading discovery stage partnering 2010

The available contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal type

Specific therapy target

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner at discovery stage?



Chapter 3 - Discovery stage deal strategies and structure



Chapter 4 - Discovery stage partnering payment strategies



Chapter 5 - Trends in discovery stage deal making



Chapter 6 - Payment terms for discovery stage partnering



Chapter 7 - Leading discovery stage deals



Chapter 8 - Top 50 most active discovery stage dealmakers



Chapter 9 - Discovery stage partnering contracts directory



Chapter 10 - Discovery stage deal making by development stage



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6wlg8q/global_discovery





