Technavio analysts forecast the global vapor permeability films marketto grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005093/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global vapor permeability films market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global vapor permeability filmsmarketfor 2017-2021. The market estimates include the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of several types of vapor permeable films including polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and others.

Companies are emphasizing on the use of flexible packaging solutions by organizing various events. For instance, in March 2017, LyondellBasell, a global plastic, chemical, and refining company, organized industry events in Italy and Germany to focus exclusively on flexible packaging solutions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global vapor permeability films market:

Growing industrial applications

Increasing demand for medical protective clothing

Rising demand from developing countries

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing industrial applications

The global vapor permeability films market is growing because of increasing industrial applications of these films. For instance, in food packaging applications, these films are used to protect perishables from spoilage by controlling the level of oxygen. It offers enhanced taste and quality of food for the consumers. This is because if the food is packed with a non-permeable film, it results in a low-level oxygen content inside the packaging, which leads to decaying of food.

Raj Kumar, a lead packaging research analyst at Technavio, says, "The vapor permeable films have shown a broad range of applications in the hygiene industry. For instance, vapor permeable films are used for the back sheet of baby diapers. These back sheets are used for the manufacturing of outer layer of the diapers. With a growing usage of vapor permeable films for diapers, the global vapor permeability films market is also growing."

Increasing demand for medical protective clothing

"The global vapor permeability films market is growing because of an increasing demand for medical protective clothing. This is because the protective clothing prevents the transmission of any infection. The vapor permeable films are used for the manufacturing of protective clothing like surgical gloves and surgical aprons or gowns in the healthcare industry because of their abrasion-resistance property," adds Raj

The global surgical gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Also, the global surgical gowns market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. With a growing medical protective clothing industry, the demand for vapor permeable films is also increasing. This is leading to growth in the global vapor permeability films market.

Rising demand from developing countries

The global vapor permeability films market is growing because of rising demand from developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. A growing adoption of hygiene and health-related products is observed in these countries. The health and hygiene-oriented companies are focusing on emerging markets.

Vapor permeable films are used for flexible packaging in the food industry. More than 20% of the revenue in the global flexible packaging market was generated by developing countries in 2016. Also, among the developing countries, more than 30% revenue was generated from India in 2016.

Top vendors:

Clopay Plastic Products Company

Mitsui Chemicals

RKW Group

Toray Industries

Browse Related Reports:

Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2017-2021

Global Aseptic Packaging Market in the Food Industry 2017-2021

Global Pouch Packaging Machinery Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005093/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com