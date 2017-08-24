SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Investors in Tableau Software, Inc. and Set a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 26, 2017 -- DATA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) between June 3, 2015 and February 4, 2016 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Scheufele, et al. v. Tableau Software, Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:17-cv-05753) in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. Click here to view the complaint. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/tableau-software-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) product launches and upgrades by major software competitors were negatively impacting Tableau's competitive position and profitability; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Tableau's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 7, 2015, Tableau filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q reaffirming financial results issued in a July 29, 2015 press release. Then, on February 4, 2016, Tableau disclosed slowing revenue. In a related earnings call, the Company's CEO stated, "The competitive dynamic has become more crowded and difficult." Following this news, shares of Tableau stock fell $44.53 per share over two trading sessions, closing at $37.22 per share on February 8, 2016.

If you suffered a loss in Tableau Software, you have until September 26, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

