Digital transformation "insures" high-quality user experience at Alptis

Bonitasoft has earned the prestigious Gold Golden Bridge Award® in partnership with its customer Alptis, for its digital transformation with the Bonita application platform.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005064/en/

Alptis has deployed six critical process-based applications to date for its clients and broker partners on the Bonita application platform.

"Our insurance businesses are constantly evolving and, in this rapidly changing environment, innovation is crucial," said Véronique Pachoud le Floch, CIO at Alptis. "Our organizational culture has moved from a classic, siloed approach for application development to a multidimensional, multidisciplinary approach with the Bonita platform that allows us to experiment and continuously test new products."

"Alptis' incredible digital transformation work absolutely deserves this Golden Bridge Award," said Miguel Valdes Faura, CEO at Bonitasoft. "With our Bonita platform and their project team approach, they are now able to innovate continuously, remaining focused on the needs of their customers. We are proud to see them make this change with Bonita."

The annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products/services, executives/management teams, women in business and professions, innovations, best deployments, product management, PR, marketing, corporate communications, international business, and customer satisfaction from every major industry in the world.

These awards are a testament to Alptis' commitment to serving their customers' evolving needs in obtaining and accessing insurance, loan, and retirement savings in a rapidly evolving technical and communications environment.

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft helps innovative companies worldwide deliver better digital user experiences for customers and employees via its extensible and open Bonita application platform for enterprise-grade applications that connect tailored user interfaces with reliable back-office operations and business processes, with the capability for continuous improvement to keep ahead of changes in business and technology. Bonitasoft is the largest provider of open-source Business Process Management, low-code and digital transformation software worldwide.

About Alptis

Alptis is based in Lyon, France and offers personal insurance solutions for health, loans, and savings retirement. With more than 766,000 insurance contracts for 450,000 people covered, the group issued 268€ million in premiums in 2016.

About Golden Bridge Awards

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America.

