The global virtual assistant marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global virtual assistantmarket for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on product, which includes (list out all the products).

The rise in the virtual assistant applicationsin industries, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), automotive, healthcare, retail, and others, is a key factor for driving the growth of the market. An increase in the number of handheld devices, such as smartphones and tablets, is enabling the enterprises to provide web-based services to customers through various communication platforms. As the demand for customer self-service is increasing worldwide, it is providing ample opportunities for the virtual assistant market to grow in various industries.

Technavio's media and entertainment research analysts categorize the global virtual assistant market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Americas: virtual assistant market

"The Americas has a higher inclination toward the use of high-end technological products and services because of the availability of high-end services and higher disposable incomes in the region. Hence, it can easily adapt to the technological changes. The Americas is home to the best artificial intelligence technologies in the world, and hence the region has easy access to these technologies," says Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on media and entertainment services.

Increased innovative technological developments have resulted in the faster adoption of virtual assistants in the region. As the Americas have a greater adoption rate of smartphones, the use of virtual assistant mobile apps is also very popular in the region. North America accounts for a higher share of the virtual assistant market because of the availability of developed infrastructure and higher acceptance of new technologies.

Virtual assistant market in APAC

"In 2016, the market for virtual assistant in APAC held the second-largest share globally and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. To be competitive in a dynamic environment, most of the high-tech companies, such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft, use the features, solutions, and technologies provided by artificial intelligence to drive the productivity, effectiveness, and efficiency," adds Ujjwal.

The market for virtual assistants is mainly driven by the healthcare, BFSI, and travel industry in this region as more customers from this region are using the services provided by chatbots. Also, the region has more than 1,000 startups, which work exclusively to provide better artificial intelligence features. More than 80% of the customers are expected to use chatbots for self-service by the end of the forecast period in this region. Hence, the global virtual assistant market will undergo rapid growth during the forecast period.

Virtual assistant market in EMEA

The virtual assistant market in EMEA held the third largest share of the global market in 2016. The market in EMEA for the use of artificial intelligence technologies, such as virtual assistant, is mainly driven by Europe. The virtual intelligence in European countries is witnessing healthy growth as companies in this region are leveraging the benefits of virtual assistants to provide effective customer reach while offering services and solutions.

The major driver for the growth of virtual assistants in this region is the quick adoption of chatbots by the European countries. Chatbots are increasingly used to provide improved productivity and increased level of satisfaction. This demand for virtual assistant apps is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

The top vendors in the global virtual assistant market highlighted in the report are:

Apple

eGain

Google

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

