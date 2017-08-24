Berlinger Provides Launch Video of its New Anti-Doping Security Bottles

GANTERSCHWIL, Switzerland, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Berlinger Special AG has placed a launch video on its corporate website ( http://www.berlinger.com/geneva-video) featuring the first-ever images of its new BEREG-KIT Geneva security bottles for anti-doping samples.

As announced in June, Swiss tech company Berlinger Special AG is introducing a new generation this autumn of its BEREG-KIT security bottles, which are used all over the world to help prevent doping in sports (see also the media release of 15 June 2017, which will be found at http://www.berlinger.com/media-releases).

The company, which is based in Ganterschwil in Eastern Switzerland, has now produced a launch video of its new BEREG-KIT Geneva featuring the first-ever official images of the new anti-doping security bottles. Production of the new bottles will commence in early September, and from then onwards the BEREG-KIT Geneva will be available to all Berlinger Special AG customers worldwide.

You can view the launch video here:

(http://www.berlinger.com/geneva-video)

You will find FAQs on the new BEREG-KIT Geneva here:

(http://www.berlinger.com/geneva-FAQ)



