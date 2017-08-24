SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Envision Healthcare Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 3, 2017 - EVHC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Envision Healthcare Corporation ("Envision Healthcare") (NYSE: EVHC) between March 2, 2015 and July 21, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/envision-healthcare-corporation?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Envision Healthcare subsidiary EmCare Holdings, Inc. routinely arranged for patients who sought treatment at in-network facilities to be treated by out-of-network physicians; (ii) EmCare accordingly billed these patients at higher rates than if the patients had received treatment from in-network physicians; (iii) the Company's statements attributing EmCare's Class Period growth to other factors were therefore false and/or misleading; (iv) Envision's EmCare revenues were likely to be unsustainable after the foregoing conduct came to light; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Envision's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Envision Healthcare you have until October 3, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

