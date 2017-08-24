According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global couplings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005105/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global couplings market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Couplings Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The growing demand for couplings during the forecast period will be driven by the wind and renewable energy sector, growing infrastructure, and industrial activities due to urbanization in developing countries. Though challenged by a stagnant demand in developed and industrialized nations, the couplings market will show a positive trend due to contribution from APAC. The growth in infrastructure is the major driver behind the development of most of the end-user sectors considered in the report such as lumber, steel, and mining. The huge infrastructure deficit in Asia and MEA will push development activities in these regions, which will positively impact the global couplings market during the next five years.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's heavy industryresearch analysts categorize the global couplings market into the following segments by product. They are:

Elastomeric couplings

Metallic couplings

Mechanical couplings

Other couplings

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three revenue-generating product segments of the global couplings market are discussed below:

Elastomeric couplings

Elastomeric couplings include shear and compression type couplings. These couplings have some components that are made of materials with elastic properties like urethane or rubber. These materials can absorb large amount of vibrations and shocks, reducing the amount of vibration transferred to the driven shaft. Also, these materials have very little friction wear. These couplings are usually used in applications where there is large shaft misalignment.

According to Anju Ajay Kumar, a lead tools and components research analyst from Technavio, "Elastomeric shear couplings fare better over compression couplings due to their ability to handle large misalignments while transferring minimum vibrations and shocks. These couplings can also be used for high-speed applications but induce larger backlash and cost higher than compression couplings."

Metallic couplings

Metallic couplings are the simplest in design as they are usually meant to transfer power between two co-axial shafts. Rigid type metallic couplings do not allow for misalignments and vibrations are transmitted over the shafts, whereas flexible metallic couplings allow for slight misalignments. They are ideal for high-speed, medium torque applications. They do not have any backlash due to the absence of moving parts, which also eliminates the need of lubrication.

"Metallic couplings find use in applications where the temperature surrounding the shafts are high, or there are chances of chemical contamination. Metallic disc couplings are also an essential component in wind power plants. High-performance alloy or fiberglass disc couplings are used to connect turbines to generators. Major vendors in the market for these couplings are the Baldor brand from ABB Group and Timken," adds Anju.

Mechanical couplings

Mechanical couplings usually are made up of parts that are in motion relative to each other. This necessitates that the shafts be lubricated regularly for smooth functioning of the power train. Otherwise, there will be significant wear and tear in components. These couplings are designed to allow the delivery of huge torque loads across shafts at very high speeds, but allow for very limited shaft misalignments.

The global couplings market by mechanical couplings is expected to witness a weak growth as well due to its shortcomings such as considerable transmission of vibrations and high cost involved in the maintenance and replacement of equipment. Examples of mechanical couplings include gear couplings, chain couplings, grid couplings, and universal joints.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Altra Industrial Motion

Regal Beloit Americas

Rexnord

Timken

Browse Related Reports:

Global Non-metallic Expansion Joints Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Dust Collectors Market 2017-2021

Global HVAC Test Instruments Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005105/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com