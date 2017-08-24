Global Medical Device Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials 2010-2017 - Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2017 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Medical Device partnering deals.

This report provides details of the latest Medical Device agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Medical Device deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Medical Device partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Medical Device deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Medical Device partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Medical Device dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 3,000 online deal records of actual Medical Device deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:



Trends in Medical Device dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Medical Device deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Medical Device deals

Access to Medical Device contract documents

Leading Medical Device deals by value since 2010

Most active Medical Device dealmakers since 2010

The available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Medical Device dealmaking



Chapter 3 - Leading Medical Device deals



Chapter 4 - Most active Medical Device dealmakers



Chapter 5 - Medical Device contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Medical Device dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/crnnc5/global_medical





