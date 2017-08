WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is regaining ground on Thursday following recent weakness, climbing by 1.5 percent. Shares of Chipotle are bouncing off their lowest closing level in well over four years.



The rebound by Chipotle comes after Stephens raised its rating on the restaurant chain's stock to Equal Weight from Underweight.



