Global $118.69 Million Metal Foam Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2016 & 2017-2025

The "Global Metal Foam Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Metal Foam Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $118.89 million by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include more acceptance of aluminum foam in gas injection, rising usage of metal foam in various applications, and greater adoption of metal foam in Asia Pacific region.



Scope of the Report



Based on material type the market is categorized into nickel, aluminum, copper, and other material.

By application the market is segmented by heat exchangers, anti-intrusion bars, sound absorbers and other applications.



In addition other applications include medical implants, and railway buffers.



Depending on end use industry the market is classified into automotive, industrial, construction & infrastructure, and other end-use industries.



Further end use industry includes defense, aerospace and medical.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Metal Foam Market, By Material Type



5 Metal Foam Market, By Application



6 Metal Foam Market, By End Use Industry



7 Metal Foam Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



Admatis Ltd.

Alantum Corporation

Aluminium King Company Limited

AMC Electro Technical Engineering

American Elements

Canada New Energy Materials Corporation

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Dalian Thrive Mining Co., Ltd

ECKA Granules GmbH

ERG Aerospace Corporation

Exxentis

Havel Metal Foam

Hollomet GmbH

Hunan Ted New Material Co. Ltd.

Pithore Aluminium

Shanghai Zhonghui Foam Aluminium Co. Ltd.

Intergran Technologies Inc.

Nanoshell LLC

Ultramet

Spectra Mat Inc.

