Technavio market research analysts forecast the semiconductor production equipment market in Southeast Asia to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the semiconductor production equipment (SPE) market in Southeast Asia for 2017-2021. The report also lists memory, foundry, and IDM as the three major end-user segments of the SPE market in Southeast Asia, of which the memory segment accounted for around 50% of the market share in 2016.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research, "The SPE market in Southeast Asia is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of applications of semiconductor chips. Semiconductors will transform how we generate, distribute, and consume energy. Also, these chips enable plug-in electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines, smart meters, and sensors to monitor power lines."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the SPE market in Southeast Asia:

Increasing applications of IoT

Sustainable growth in the global semiconductor industry

Need for high precision tolerance for miniaturized electronic devices

Increasing applications of IoT

The applications of IoT are increasing rapidly. Billions of devices will be connected to the Internet, and each will require at least one chip. The chip makers are expected to constantly increase their production capacity, which will fuel the demand for chip-making machines. The popularity of IoT will also boost the demand for cloud computing. The requirements for cloud server and cloud storage equipment will increase during the forecast period, nurturing the demand for chips and the lithography machines that make them.

These factors are expected to drive the demand for both low-cost and high-performance semiconductor products that are used in memory and logic devices. This will fuel the development of semiconductor equipment such as the NXE, NXT, and XT series of platforms, thus boosting the growth of the SPE market in Southeast Asia.

Sustainable growth in the global semiconductor industry

The semiconductor market has been growing steadily, owing to the increase in the sales of microelectronics and consumer electronic devices. With the advances in the consumer electronics sector, such as the emergence of 3D and ultra-high definition (UHD) TVs and hybrid laptops, the demand for semiconductor ICs will increase steadily during the forecast period, which will create the demand for semiconductor devices.

The 4G rollout in China has resulted in the deployment of the long-term evolution (LTE) technology, leading to the exponential growth of the markets for smartphones and tablets with 3G and 4G connections instead of just Wi-Fi. This has compelled semiconductor manufacturers to produce high-performance system-on-chips (SoCs) for communication devices, which has triggered the demand for the equipment to produce such application processors.

"The increase in the production of consumer electronics, smartphones and tablets will boost the demand for SPE for testing, deposition, etching, and other front-end and back-end processes that ensure proper quality and performance," says Sunil.

Need for high precision tolerance for miniaturized electronic devices

The demand for compact electronic devices has grown in various sectors, especially the communication devices, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare equipment sectors. This trend has made the semiconductor IC manufacturers spend on R&D, to reduce the size and increase the performance of ICs. This has resulted in the emergence of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and 3D chip packaging.

The miniaturization of electronic devices will have a moderate impact on semiconductor device manufacturers as they will have to revamp their manufacturing, fab, assembly, and test equipment to develop an advanced production system for MEMS, 3D ICs, and fin-shaped field effect transistors (FinFET).

