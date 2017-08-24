

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - European Discount carrier WOW, popular for its super cheap air fares, announced that it will expand into four more U.S. cities and will offer fares as low as $99 for a one-way ticket.



Icelandic airline WOW Air will now offer new flight services from Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) to Europe via Keflavik International Airport (KEF) in Iceland.



This expansion takes Wow's current American network to 12 airports.



Flights from the four new destinations to Iceland are available from $99 one-way including taxes. Fares to WOW air's additional locations from the Midwest, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dublin, Copenhagen and more starting at $149.



'WOW air is very excited to bring our flight services to four new Midwest destinations,' said Skúli Mogensen, CEO and Founder of WOW air. 'We are proud of our growth over the last two years and will continue to work tirelessly to provide the lowest fares possible to each region of the U.S. Helping to make international travel truly a possibility for everyone.'



