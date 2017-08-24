JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA--(Marketwired - August 24, 2017) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) (JSE: NT1) today released results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017.

Q4 2017 Revenue of $155 million, up 3% in USD but 10% lower in constant currency;

Q4 2017 FEPS of $0.41, which reflects the adverse impact of a higher share count, taxes, and provisions

Concluded investments in Cell C and DNI for an aggregate purchase price of ZAR 2.95 billion.

Summary Financial Metrics Three months ended June 30, ------------------------------------- % change % change 2017 2016 in USD in ZAR ------------------------------------- (All figures in USD '000s except per share data) Revenue 155,056 151,259 3% (10%) GAAP net income 11,289 24,356 (54%) (59%) Fundamental net income (1) 23,185 26,299 (12%) (23%) GAAP earnings per share ($) 0.20 0.48 (59%) (64%) Fundamental earnings per share ($) (1) 0.41 0.51 (20%) (31%) Fully-diluted shares outstanding ('000's) 57,249 51,224 12% Average period USD/ ZAR exchange rate 13.19 15.02 (12%)

Year ended June 30, ------------------------------------- % change % change 2017 2016 in USD in ZAR ------------------------------------- (All figures in USD '000s except per share data) Revenue 610,066 590,749 3% (2%) GAAP net income 72,954 82,454 (12%) (16%) Fundamental net income (1) 94,721 92,113 3% (7%) GAAP earnings per share ($) 1.34 1.72 (22%) (26%) Fundamental earnings per share ($) (1) 1.74 1.92 (9%) (19%) Fully-diluted shares outstanding ('000's) 54,648 48,105 14% 14% Average period USD/ ZAR exchange rate 13.62 14.38 (5%)

(1) Fundamental net income and earnings per share are non-GAAP measures and are described below under "Use of Non-GAAP Measures -- Fundamental net income and fundamental earnings per share." See Attachment B for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to fundamental net income and earnings per share.

Factors impacting comparability of our Q4 2017 and Q4 2016 results

Earnings and FEPS dilution impact from issue of additional shares of common stock: Our Q4 2017 fundamental earnings per share was impacted by the weighted average issuance of five million shares of our common stock in February 2017 and 10 million shares in Q4 2016;

Separation costs related to former chief executive officer: We paid our former chief executive officer $8 million in cash related to his separation from our company in fiscal 2017. In addition, the vesting of 200,000 shares of restricted stock granted to him in August 2016 was accelerated which resulted in an additional stock-based compensation charge of approximately $1.6 million during fiscal 2017;

Favorable impact from the weakening of the U.S. dollar against South African Rand: The U.S. dollar depreciated by 12% against the ZAR during Q4 2017, which positively impacted our reported results;

Growth in lending and insurance businesses: We continued to achieve volume growth and operating efficiencies in our lending and insurance businesses during Q4 2017, which has resulted in an improved contribution to our financial inclusion revenue and operating income;

Ongoing contributions from EasyPay Everywhere: EPE revenue and operating income growth was driven primarily by ongoing EPE adoption as we further expanded our customer base utilizing our ATM infrastructure;

Masterpayment expansion costs and $3.8 million allowance for credit losses: Masterpayment has incurred additional employment costs as it grows its staff complement to execute its expansion plan into new markets. We have provided an allowance for credit losses of $3.8 million;

Regulatory changes in South Korea governing fees on card transactions: Regulations governing the fees that may be charged on card transactions have adversely impacted our revenues and operating income in South Korea;

Lower prepaid sales resulting from improved security features to our Manje products: The introduction of our new biometric-linking feature adversely impacted the number of transacting users purchasing prepaid products through our mobile channel;

Higher transaction-related costs and debt guarantee fee expenses in Q4 2017: We incurred $1.8 million in transaction-related costs pertaining to various acquisition and investment initiatives pursued during 2017 as well as debt guarantee fees that were expensed;

Q4 2016 gain on change in accounting for Finbond: We recognized a gain of $1.6 million, net of tax, related to the change to the equity method of accounting from available-for-sale method for Finbond.

"The past five months have been among the most eventful and turbulent in the Company's history, but despite the multiple challenges, we have successfully steadied the ship and put in place the mechanisms and structure to optimize and consolidate our existing businesses where applicable," said Herman Kotze, CEO of Net1. "We have identified the key opportunities to focus on to create a, sustainable and diversified global financial inclusion solutions company. In fiscal 2018, our focus will be on successfully implementing the identified synergies with Cell C and DNI, expanding our financial inclusion businesses, optimizing our international operations and focusing on key markets and solutions, while actively re-engaging with our shareholders. We also remain fully committed to supporting the South African government to ensure uninterrupted social grant service delivery," he added.

"We expect the funding of our Cell C and DNI investments to be dilutive to our fiscal 2018 fundamental earnings, partially offset by DNI's equity accounted earnings, but to be accretive on a combined basis from fiscal 2019. We therefore anticipate our fundamental earnings per share for fiscal 2018 to be at least $1.61. Our guidance assumes that our contract with SASSA remains in effect for the full year on the existing terms and conditions, an updated constant currency base of ZAR 13.62/$1, a share count of 56.6 million shares, and a tax rate of between 34%-36%," he concluded.

Results of Operations by Segment and Liquidity

Our operating metrics will be updated and posted on our website (www.net1.com).

South African transaction processing

Segment revenue was $67.7 million in Q4 2017, up 26% compared with Q4 2016 in USD, and 11% higher on a constant currency basis. In ZAR, the increase in segment revenue and operating income was primarily due to higher EPE transaction revenue as a result of increased usage of our ATMs, more low-margin transaction fees generated from card holders using the South African National Payment System, increased inter-segment transaction processing activities, and a modest increase in the number of social welfare grants distributed. Our operating income margin for Q4 2017 and 2016 was 22% and 24%, respectively, and was lower primarily due to annual salary increases granted to our South African employees, but partially offset by and increase in ATM transactions and inter-segment processing.

International transaction processing

Segment revenue was $45.0 million in Q4 2017, down 5% compared with Q4 2016 in USD, and down 16% on a constant currency basis. Segment revenue decreased primarily due to a lower contribution from KSNET due to the regulatory changes implemented by South Korean Regulators which we expect to anniversary in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. This decrease in revenue was partially offset by higher contribution from both Masterpayment and Transact24 compared with Q4 2016. Operating income from this segment during Q4 2017 was lower due to the lower KSNET revenue at KSNET; losses incurred by Masterpayment as it grows its staff complement to execute its expansion plan into new markets and an allowance for credit losses of $3.8 million; and ongoing ZAZOO start-up costs in the UK and India, which was partially offset by a positive contribution by T24. Operating income margin for Q4 2017 decreased to 4% compared to 17% for Q4 2016.

Financial inclusion and applied technologies

Segment revenue was $56.2 million in Q4 2017, down 9% compared with Q4 2016 in USD and down 20% on a constant currency basis. In ZAR, Financial inclusion and applied technologies revenue decreased primarily due to fewer prepaid airtime and other value added services sales, as well as fewer ad-hoc terminal sales, partially offset by increased volumes in our lending and insurance businesses, and an increase in inter-segment revenues. Operating income margin for the Financial inclusion and applied technologies segment was 26% and 22% during Q4 fiscal 2017 and 2016, respectively, and has increased primarily due to improved revenues from our lending and insurance businesses and an increase in inter-segment revenues and fewer low margin prepaid product sales, offset by fewer ad hoc terminal and annual salary increases granted to our South African employees.

Corporate/eliminations

Corporate expenses increased primarily due to the costs associated with the separation of our former chief executive officer from us which included an $8.0 million separation payment as well as an additional stock-based compensation charge of approximately $1.6 million related to the accelerated vesting of restricted stock. We also incurred higher transaction-related expenditures, higher amortization costs and a modest increase in U.S. dollar denominated goods and services purchased from third parties and directors' fees. Our fiscal 2016 corporate expenses include the fair value gain on re-measurement of the previously held interest related to the T24 acquisition and the gain resulting from the change in accounting for Finbond.

Cash flow and liquidity

At June 30, 2017, our cash balances were $258.5 million, which comprised U.S. dollar-denominated balances of $60.0 million, ZAR-denominated balances of ZAR 1.8 billion ($141.5 million), KRW-denominated balances of KRW 55.0 billion ($48.1 million) and other currency deposits, primarily euro, of $8.9 million. The increase in our cash balances from June 30, 2016, was primarily due to the sale of five million shares of our common stock and expansion of most of our core businesses, which was partially offset by the repurchase of shares of our common stock; unscheduled repayments of our Korean debt; payment of taxes; the investment in MobiKwik, Malta FS and Pros Software; a loan to Finbond and capital expenditures.

Excluding the impact of taxes, interest received and interest paid under our Korean debt, the decrease in cash from operating activities relates primarily to the growth of Masterpayment's working capital finance offering and the separation payment made to our former chief executive officer, offset by an increase in cash from operating activities resulted from improved trading activity during fiscal 2017. Capital expenditures for Q4 2017 and 2016 were $2.7 million and $7.1 million, respectively, and have decreased primarily due to the acquisition of fewer payment processing terminals in South Korea. We paid $10.4 million to acquire an additional interest in MobiKwik, with our June 30, 2017, equity interest at 13.50%. We also repurchased 1.32 million shares from our former chief executive officer for $11.5 million, net of the strike paid to exercise certain options. We also made a scheduled $8.8 million Korean debt repayment and paid a $1.5 million dividend to our non-controlling interest shareholders.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

US securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using the non-GAAP measure and provide reconciliation to the directly comparable GAAP measure. The presentation of fundamental net income and fundamental earnings per share and headline earnings per share are non-GAAP measures.

Fundamental net income and fundamental earnings per share

Fundamental net income and earnings per share is GAAP net income and earnings per share adjusted for (1) the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), (2) stock-based compensation charges and (3) unusual non-recurring items, including the amortization of KSNET debt facility fees, costs related to the IFC transaction and to acquisitions consummated or ultimately not pursued, and U.S. government investigations-related and US lawsuit expenses. Fiscal 2017 also includes separation costs (net of taxes) paid to our former chief executive officer, a refund (net of taxes) related to Korean industry-wide litigation that has now been finalized and South African debt-related guarantee fees expensed. Fiscal 2016 also includes a fair value gain resulting from the acquisition of Transact24, a gain resulting from the change in accounting for Finbond. Management believes that the fundamental net income and earnings per share metric enhances its own evaluation, as well as an investor's understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment B presents the reconciliation between GAAP and fundamental net income and earnings per share.

Headline earnings per share ("HEPS")

The inclusion of HEPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. HEPS basic and diluted is calculated using net income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

HEPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net income adjusted for the (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, and in fiscal 2016, a fair value gain resulting from the acquisition of Transact24 and a gain resulting from the change in accounting for Finbond. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net income used to calculate earnings per share basic and diluted and HEPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted earnings per share.

About Net1 (www.net1.com)

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (A) -------------------------------------------- Three months ended Year ended -------------------------------------------- June 30, June 30, -------------------- -------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------- ---------- -------- ---------- (In thousands, except (In thousands, except per share data) per share data) REVENUE $ 155,056 $ 151,259 $ 610,066 $ 590,749 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support 73,173 70,785 292,383 290,101 Selling, general and administration 56,896 37,879 179,262 145,886 Depreciation and amortization 10,261 10,412 41,378 40,394 -------- ---------- -------- ---------- OPERATING INCOME 14,726 32,183 97,043 114,368 INTEREST INCOME 6,408 4,008 20,897 15,292 INTEREST EXPENSE 1,711 543 3,484 3,423 -------- ---------- -------- ---------- INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 19,423 35,648 114,456 126,237 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 10,152 10,774 42,472 42,080 -------- ---------- -------- ---------- NET INCOME BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 9,271 24,874 71,984 84,157 EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 1,886 61 2,664 639 -------- ---------- -------- ---------- NET INCOME 11,157 24,935 74,648 84,796 LESS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST (132) 579 1,694 2,342 -------- ---------- -------- ---------- NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NET1 $ 11,289 $ 24,356 $ 72,954 $ 82,454 ======== ========== ======== ========== Net income per share, in United States dollars Basic earnings attributable to Net1 shareholders $0.20 $0.48 $1.34 $1.72 Diluted earnings attributable to Net1 shareholders $0.20 $0.48 $1.33 $1.71 (A) - Derived from audited financial statements

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (A) (A) June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,457 $ 223,644 Pre-funded social welfare grants receivable 2,322 1,580 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of - 2017: $1,255; 2016: $1,669 111,429 107,805 Finance loans receivable, net of allowances of - 2017: $7,469; 2016: $4,494 80,177 37,009 Inventory 8,020 10,004 Deferred income taxes 5,330 6,956 ---------- ---------- Total current assets before settlement assets 465,735 386,998 Settlement assets 640,455 536,725 ---------- ---------- Total current assets 1,106,190 923,723 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - 2017: $120,212; 2016: $99,969 39,411 54,977 EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 27,862 25,645 GOODWILL 188,833 179,478 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - 2017: $108,907; 2016: $91,208 38,764 48,556 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including reinsurance assets 49,696 31,121 ---------- ---------- TOTAL ASSETS 1,450,756 1,263,500 ========== ========== LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term facilities 16,579 - Accounts payable 15,136 14,097 Other payables 34,799 37,479 Current portion of long-term borrowings 8,738 8,675 Income taxes payable 5,607 5,235 ---------- ---------- Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 80,859 65,486 Settlement obligations 640,455 536,725 ---------- ---------- Total current liabilities 721,314 602,211 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 11,139 12,559 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 7,501 43,134 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 2,795 2,376 ---------- ---------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 742,749 660,280 ---------- ---------- COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY COMMON STOCK Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury - 2017: 56,369,737; 2016: 55,271,954 80 74 PREFERRED STOCK Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: 2017: -; 2016: - - - ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL 273,733 223,978 TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: 2017: 24,891,292; 2016: 20,483,932 (286,951) (241,627) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (162,569) (189,700) RETAINED EARNINGS 773,276 700,322 ---------- ---------- TOTAL NET1 EQUITY 597,569 493,047 REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK 107,672 107,672 NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 2,766 2,501 ---------- ---------- TOTAL EQUITY 708,007 603,220 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,450,756 $ 1,263,500 ========== ========== - (A) - Derived from audited financial statements -

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited (A) ---------------------------------------------- Three months ended Year ended ---------------------------------------------- June 30, June 30, ---------------------- -------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- -------- (In thousands) (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net Income $ 11,157 $ 24,935 $ 74,648 $ 84,796 Depreciation and amortization 10,261 10,412 41,378 40,394 Earnings from equity- accounted investments (1,886) (61) (2,664) (639) Fair value adjustment (239) (94) (300) 519 Interest payable (64) 132 20 1,829 Facility fee amortized 1,232 35 1,326 138 Gain on release from accumulated other comprehensive income - (2,176) - (2,176) Gain on fair value of Transact24 - - - (1,909) Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (68) (173) (639) (286) Stock compensation charge, net of forfeitures 2,050 953 1,982 3,598 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 817 - 1,187 - (Increase) Decrease in accounts and finance loans receivable, and pre-funded grants receivable (13,506) 11,810 (15,767) (3,401) Decrease (Increase) in inventory 2,717 1,496 3,025 1,001 (Decrease) Increase in accounts payable and other payables (2,075) (9,403) (6,461) (7,840) Increase in taxes payable (6,173) (2,681) (354) 763 Decrease in deferred taxes 1,532 21 (220) (235) ---------- ---------- ---------- -------- Net cash provided by operating activities 5,755 35,206 97,161 116,552 ---------- ---------- ---------- -------- Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (2,697) (7,099) (11,195) (35,797) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 238 596 1,592 1,349 Investment in MobiKwik (10,488) - (25,835) - Investment in equity and loans in equity-accounted investments - - (12,044) - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (14,101) (4,651) (15,767) Acquisition of available for sale securities - - - (8,900) Other investing activities, net - - - (5) Net change in settlement assets (116,755) (161,343) (61,938) 53,364 ---------- ---------- ---------- -------- Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (129,702) (181,947) (114,071) (5,756) ---------- ---------- ---------- -------- Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of common stock 2,250 107,682 47,879 111,444 Acquisition of treasury stock (13,713) (2,725) (45,794) (26,637) Repayment of long-term borrowings (8,825) (8,716) (37,318) (8,716) Proceeds from bank overdraft 16,176 - 16,176 - Dividends paid to non- controlling interest (1,454) - (2,067) - Payment of guarantee fee - - (1,145) - Long-term borrowings obtained 279 - 800 2,107 Acquisition of interests in non-controlling interests - (11,189) - (11,189) Net change in settlement obligations 116,755 161,343 61,938 (53,364) ---------- ---------- ---------- -------- Net cash provided by financing activities 111,468 246,395 40,469 13,645 ---------- ---------- ---------- -------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3,229 721 11,254 (18,380) ---------- ---------- ---------- -------- Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (9,250) 100,375 34,813 106,061 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 267,707 123,269 223,644 117,583 ---------- ---------- ---------- -------- Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 258,457 $ 223,644 $ 258,457 $ 223,644 ========== ========== ========== ======== (A) - Derived from audited financial statements

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Attachment A Operating segment revenue, operating income and operating margin: Three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 and March 31, 2017 Key segmental data, in '000, except margins Q4 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '17 ---------------------------------------- Revenue: South African transaction processing $ 67,747 $ 53,577 $ 63,967 International transaction processing 45,025 47,154 41,514 Financial inclusion and applied technologies 56,220 62,071 56,881 ----------- ----------- ----------- Subtotal: Operating segments 168,992 162,802 162,362 Intersegment eliminations (13,936) (11,543) (14,418) ----------- ----------- ----------- Consolidated revenue $ 155,056 $ 151,259 $ 147,944 =========== =========== =========== Operating income (loss): South African transaction processing $ 14,858 $ 12,662 $ 15,531 International transaction processing 2,016 7,793 1,968 Financial inclusion and applied technologies 14,431 13,457 14,064 ----------- ----------- ----------- Subtotal: Operating segments 31,305 33,912 31,563 Corporate/Eliminations (16,579) (1,729) (7,016) ----------- ----------- ----------- Consolidated operating income $ 14,726 $ 32,183 $ 24,547 =========== =========== =========== Operating income margin (%) South African transaction processing 22% 24% 24% International transaction processing 4% 17% 5% Financial inclusion and applied technologies 26% 22% 25% Consolidated operating margin 9% 21% 17% Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Attachment A Operating segment revenue, operating income and operating margin: Three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 and March 31, 2017 Change - constant Change - actual exchange rate(1) ---------------------------------------- Q4 '17 Q4 '17 Q4 '17 Q4 '17 Key segmental data, in '000, except vs vs vs vs margins Q4'16 Q3 '17 Q4'16 Q3 '17 ---------------------------------------- Revenue: South African transaction processing 26% 6% 11% 6% International transaction processing (5%) 8% (16%) 8% Financial inclusion and applied technologies (9%) (1%) (20%) (1%) Subtotal: Operating segments 4% 4% (9%) 4% Intersegment eliminations 21% (3%) 6% (4%) Consolidated revenue 3% 5% (10%) 5% Operating income (loss): South African transaction processing 17% (4%) 3% (5%) International transaction processing (74%) 2% (77%) 2% Financial inclusion and applied technologies 7% 3% (6%) 2% Subtotal: Operating segments (8%) (1%) (19%) (1%) Corporate/Eliminations 859% 136% 742% 136% Consolidated operating income (54%) (40%) (60%) (40%) Operating income margin (%) South African transaction processing International transaction processing Financial inclusion and applied technologies Consolidated operating margin

(1) This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during the Q4 2017 also prevailed during Q4 2016 and Q3 2017.

Year ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Change - constant Change - exchange actual rate(1) ------------------------- F2017 F2017 Key segmental data, in vs vs '000, except margins F2017 F2016 F2016 F2016 ------------------------------------------------- Revenue: South African transaction processing $ 249,144 $ 212,574 17% 11% International transaction processing 176,729 169,807 4% (1%) Financial inclusion and applied technologies 235,901 249,403 (5%) (10%) ---------- ---------- Subtotal: Operating segments 661,774 631,784 5% (1%) Intersegment eliminations (51,708) (41,035) 26% 19% ---------- ---------- Consolidated revenue $ 610,066 $ 590,749 3% (2%) ========== ========== Operating income: South African transaction processing $ 59,309 $ 51,386 15% 9% International transaction processing 13,705 23,389 (41%) (45%) Financial inclusion and applied technologies 57,785 54,999 5% (1%) ---------- ---------- Subtotal: Operating segments 130,799 129,774 1% (5%) Corporate/Eliminations (33,756) (15,406) 119% 107% ---------- ---------- Consolidated operating income $ 97,043 $ 114,368 (15%) (20%) ========== ========== Operating income margin (%) South African transaction processing 24% 24% International transaction processing 8% 14% Financial inclusion and applied technologies 24% 22% Overall operating margin 16% 19%

(1) This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during fiscal 2017 also prevailed during fiscal 2016.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Attachment B Reconciliation of GAAP net income and earnings per share, basic, to fundamental net income and earnings per share, basic: Three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Net income EPS, basic (USD'000) (USD) ------------------------------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------------------------------ GAAP 11,289 24,356 0.20 0.48 Former CEO separation payment, net of tax 5,200 - Intangible asset amortization, net 2,776 2,213 Stock-based compensation charge 2,050 954 South African debt-related guarantee fees expensed 1,210 - Transaction costs 586 473 US government investigations-related and US lawsuit expenses 46 - Facility fees for KSNET debt 28 35 Accounting change for Finbond - (1,732) ------------------ Fundamental 23,185 26,299 0.41 0.51 ================== Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Attachment B Reconciliation of GAAP net income and earnings per share, basic, to fundamental net income and earnings per share, basic: Three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Net income EPS, basic (ZAR'000) (ZAR) ----------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------------------------------- GAAP 148,879 365,778 2.60 7.16 Former CEO separation payment, net of tax 68,578 - Intangible asset amortization, net 36,620 33,229 Stock-based compensation charge 27,036 14,327 South African debt-related guarantee fees expensed 15,960 - Transaction costs 7,728 7,104 US government investigations-related and US lawsuit expenses 607 - Facility fees for KSNET debt 369 526 Accounting change for Finbond - (26,011) ----------------- Fundamental 305,777 394,953 5.35 7.73 =================

Year ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Net income EPS, basic (USD'000) (USD) ------------------------------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------------------------------ GAAP 72,954 82,454 1.34 1.72 Intangible asset amortization, net 10,491 8,413 Former CEO separation payment, net of tax 5,200 - Transaction costs 3,347 1,018 Stock-based compensation charge 1,982 3,598 South African debt-related guarantee fees expensed 1,172 - Refund related to litigation finalized in Korea, net (643) - US government investigations-related and US lawsuit expenses 122 138 Facility fees for KSNET debt 96 133 Gain resulting from acquisition of Transact24 - (1,909) Accounting change for Finbond - (1,732) ------------------ Fundamental 94,721 92,113 1.74 1.92 ================== Year ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Net income EPS, basic (ZAR'000) (ZAR) ----------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------------------------------- GAAP 993,5041,186,036 18.22 24.78 Intangible asset amortization, net 142,857 120,989 Former CEO separation payment, net of tax 70,814 14,643 Transaction costs 45,580 14,643 Stock-based compensation charge 26,991 51,754 South African debt-related guarantee fees expensed 15,960 51,754 Refund related to litigation finalized in Korea, net (8,756) - US government investigations-related and US lawsuit expenses 1,661 1,985 Facility fees for KSNET debt 1,307 1,913 Gain resulting from acquisition of Transact24 - (27,459) Accounting change for Finbond - (24,913) ----------------- Fundamental 1,289,91 81,391,345 23.65 29.07 =================

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Attachment C Reconciliation of net income used to calculate earnings per share basic and diluted and headline earnings per share basic and diluted: Three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- Net income (USD'000) 11,289 24,356 Adjustments: Accounting change for Finbond - (1,732) Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (68) (173) Tax effects on above 19 48 Net income used to calculate headline earnings (USD'000) 11,240 22,499 ========== ========== Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net income per share basic earnings and headline earnings per share basic earnings ('000) 57,196 51,118 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net income per share diluted earnings and headline earnings per share diluted earnings ('000) 57,249 51,224 Headline earnings per share: Basic, in USD 0.20 0.44 Diluted, in USD 0.20 0.44

Year ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- Net income (USD'000) 72,954 82,454 Adjustments: Gain resulting from acquisition of Transact24 - (1,909) Accounting change for Finbond - (2,176) Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (639) (286) Tax effects on above 179 524 Net income used to calculate headline earnings (USD'000) 72,494 78,607 ========== ========== Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net income per share basic earnings and headline earnings per share basic earnings ('000) 54,539 47,863 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net income per share diluted earnings and headline earnings per share diluted earnings ('000) 54,648 48,105 Headline earnings per share: Basic, in USD 1.33 1.64 Diluted, in USD 1.33 1.63

Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted earnings per share Q4 '17 Q4 '16 F2017 F2016 -------------------------------- Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 57,196 51,118 54,539 47,863 Effect of dilutive securities under GAAP 53 106 109 242 -------------------------------- Denominator for headline diluted earnings per share 57,249 51,224 54,648 48,105 ================================

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline earnings per share diluted represent the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully-diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline earnings per share diluted because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline earnings per share diluted.

