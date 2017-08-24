EnergyTech Investor, LLC Discusses VivoPower International PLC and Its Business Model and Unique Position in the Solar Value Chain with CEO Philip Comberg

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / EnergyTech Investor, LLC, an independent research and investor intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner and CEO, conducted a review of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) and its position in the solar value chain and specifically, its unique business model and growth strategy.

"VivoPower's business model is uniquely designed to navigate the challenges of the dynamic and evolving solar industry. In this report, we focus on the company's operating model and look at the various components of the company's strategy," said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner and CEO of EnergyTech Investor, LLC.

EnergyTech Investor, LLC (ETI) is an independent research and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook and risks as well as the impact they could have on the stock price. EnergyTech Investor's expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including Clean Transportation, Emerging EnergyTech, Energy Services, Smart Buildings, Solar, Water Value Chain and Industrial. EnergyTech Investor was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. ETI's mission is to bridge that information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

VivoPower is a global next generation solar power company that operates a build, transfer and operate (BTO) model to establish an installed solar power asset base in a capital efficient manner. VivoPower does this by aggregating photovoltaic (PV) solar projects underpinned by long term power purchasing agreements and then arranges corporate and project financing, engineering design and equipment procurement and manages the construction and development of such solar PV projects for asset owners. VivoPower intends to leverage this asset base to sell distributed generation power, and manage and provide power support services (encompassing operations, maintenance and optimization) and data driven energy services for commercial, industrial and government customers, pursuant to long term contracts with the asset owners so as to maximize the performance and value of their solar assets.

