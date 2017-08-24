sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,041 Euro		-0,042
-1,36 %
WKN: A2AMF5 ISIN: CA6882811046 Ticker-Symbol: 1B7N 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSISKO MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSISKO MINING INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,177
3,26
22:18
3,121
3,253
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSISKO MINING INC
OSISKO MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSISKO MINING INC3,041-1,36 %