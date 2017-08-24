sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,59 Euro		+0,119
+0,18 %
WKN: 909273 ISIN: US6710441055 Ticker-Symbol: OS2 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
OSI SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSI SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,00
72,00
22:10
66,83
67,28
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSI SYSTEMS INC
OSI SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSI SYSTEMS INC66,59+0,18 %