

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $19.89 million, or $1.02 per share. This was higher than $11.37 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $252.40 million. This was up from $221.47 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $19.89 Mln. vs. $11.37 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 74.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 75.9% -Revenue (Q4): $252.40 Mln vs. $221.47 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.60 Full year revenue guidance: $1.04 - $1.08 Bln



