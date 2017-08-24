

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) released earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $14.9 million, or $0.15 per share. This was lower than $27.9 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.69 billion. This was up from $1.63 billion last year.



GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $14.9 Mln. vs. $27.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -46.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -44.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q2): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 - $3.40



