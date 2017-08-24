

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) released a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.87 billion, or $4.10 per share. This was higher than $1.29 billion, or $2.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.03 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $4.47 billion. This was up from $3.80 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.87 Bln. vs. $1.29 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 45.0% -EPS (Q3): $4.10 vs. $2.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.9% -Analysts Estimate: $4.03 -Revenue (Q3): $4.47 Bln vs. $3.80 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.725 - $4.875 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX