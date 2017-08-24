TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Satori Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") announces that Mr. James Fairbairn has recently assumed a new role in the mining industry, and as a result, has tendered his resignation as a member of Satori's board of directors.

The Company wishes Mr. Fairbairn well in his future endeavours, and announces that Mr. James Macintosh has been appointed a director of the Company to fill the vacancy. Mr. Macintosh has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, both with issuers in an executive and director capacity, as well as serving as a mining analyst on the capital markets side. Mr. Macintosh sits on the Audit Committees of the Board of Directors of GTA Resources and Mining Inc. and Silver Mountain Mines Inc., and was recently the Lead Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee for Carlisle Goldfields Limited, a Canadian gold company sold to Alamos Gold Inc. Mr. Macintosh graduated from Queen's University with a B.Sc. (Honours, Geological Sciences) and currently sits on the Queen's University Geology Council.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tartan Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 47,000 ounces of gold between 1987-1989. The Project hosts a 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.

For further information, please visit www.satoriresources.ca.

