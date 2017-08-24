

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) released a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $489 million, or $1.19 per share. This was higher than $414 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.90 billion. This was up from $1.69 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $489 Mln. vs. $414 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.1% -EPS (Q2): $1.19 vs. $0.97 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%



