Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2017) - Medalist Capital Ltd. ("Medalist") announces an update with respect of its beneficial ownership of securities of Integra Resources Corp. (formerly Mag Copper Limited) (the "Issuer").

Medalist owned 8,309,614 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Issuer. However, as a result of dispositions of 5,113,632 Common Shares carried out privately, Medalist's interest in the Issuer has been diluted and Medalist now owns an aggregate of 3,195,982 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.37% of the Issuer's then outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Medalist may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over the Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report by Medalist (the "Early Warning Report").

For further details, please see the Early Warning Report, a copy of which is available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Riley Keast

Partner, Medalist Capital Ltd.

Tel: (416) 307-1033