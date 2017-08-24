WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - August 24, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union has added a great new term deposit account for members looking for an easy way to save for long-term goals. The new Mountain America Term Deposit Plus offers members the ability to start with as little as $5, and unlike traditional term deposits or CDs, allows members to add money any time they want. It gives members the freedom to continue to grow their savings accounts while earning higher dividends.

"The Term Deposit Plus is a great solution for someone looking to reach their savings goals safely, while enjoying higher dividend earnings than traditional savings accounts," says Chad Curtis, chief financial officer for Mountain America. "Someone just starting out or who may not have a large amount to invest is empowered by the freedom to start at a comfortable level and make additional deposits."

The Mountain America Term Deposit Plus account features terms from six months to five years. An automated monthly deposit of at least $10 is required, and total balance in any one or combination of Term Deposit Plus accounts is limited to $100,000.

