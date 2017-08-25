Global Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Demand for Robots in Quality Control

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for robots in quality control and huge investment required for automation setup.

Based on Solutions the market is categorized into Service and Hardware and software solutions. By end user, automated industrial quality control (QC) market is segmented into electronics industry, metal industry, automotive industry and other end users.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Key Trends:



Increasing demand for robots in quality control



Huge investment required for automation setup



Recent technological developments in Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC)



Companies Mentioned:



GOM

Honeywell

IVISYS

KEYENCE

Renishaw

ABB

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

MasterControl

Nanotronics

RNA Automation

Shelton Machines

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market, By Solutions



5 Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market, By End User



6 Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43r4nv/global_automated

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716