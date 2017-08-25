Casio release latest EDIFICE Scuderia Toro Rosso Limited Edition Watch

Special Design Based on Feedback from Racing Team Members

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Scuderia Toro Rosso is pleased to announce that Casio Computer Co., Ltd. released today a new addition to the EDIFICE line of metal sport watches, which combine dynamic design with advanced technology. The new EDIFICE Scuderia Toro Rosso Limited Edition, EQB-800TR is a true motorsport chronograph.

The new model was unveiled at a press conference at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit ahead of the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix.

The event also featured a Casio EDIFICE Simulator Challenge between Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat at "The Myth" venue in the Ardennes mountains.

The EQB-800TR draws inspiration from the partnership with Scuderia Toro Rosso. Following interviews with the racing team, and taking cues from the race cars, the unique model was created with special details including those on the exterior and dial.

The bezel has a double-layer design and is made of carbon fibre. In addition, a Heat Gradation IP technique was used to produce the distinct multi-colour effect.

"The 2017 versions of our EDIFICE Scuderia Toro Rosso Limited Edition range are born out of our strong collaboration with Scuderia Toro Rosso," said Mr Shigenori Ito, Senior Executive Managing Officer of Casio.

"The Formula One' design signatures such as the carbon fibre bezel and the striking heat gradation colourisation are unmistakably inspired by our partnership. Since we share the common traits of performance and technology with Scuderia Toro Rosso, it was natural that we developed a function such as Target Time Indicator for the EQB-800TR which stands proud as a true motorsport chronograph."

Scuderia Toro Rosso Team Principal, Franz Tost said the team was closely involved in the latest Limited Edition range. "Our team members were sought for their opinion on the styling of the new range. We assisted the Casio EDIFICE R&D engineers by providing access to the race team garage to see for themselves how the exhaust system produces the heat gradation effect," he said.

"In our business, time and technology are critical, so having a partner like Casio who are equally focussed on those elements in the design and functionality of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Limited Edition watches, has led to a fruitful collaboration between us on the very latest range."

